Radio 1's Big Weekend will help Godiva Festival planning
- Published
Coventry's Godiva Festival can learn in many ways from the city's staging of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, a council official says.
War Memorial Park will probably be back to normal in about a week following the three-day weekend event.
Hundreds of people are involved in the clean-up operation at the site this week.
The council's Andy Williams said he thought the authority "can probably lay the park out in a better way".
"There was a great atmosphere. So how can we use the way that we put it together? Some of the eateries, the variety of things going on, even the fence lines, making it safe, encouraging the public to explore the site," he said.
"I think there's loads of learnings that we can bring forward for September."
With 88,000 tickets sold over the weekend and the event attracting 40,000 at its peak on Saturday and Sunday, "it's not too dissimilar from a good Godiva", Mr Williams said.
Mr Williams said the Godiva Festival was moved from its traditional July date to early September "to allow the park to recover".
He thought car parks would open on Tuesday and the council's involvement this week would be mainly collecting rubbish from 200 bins.
