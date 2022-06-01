Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Library manager gets BEM for autism work
- Published
A library boss has been awarded a British Empire Medal for making libraries more autism friendly.
Sorrelle Clements is the Service Development Manager for Coventry Libraries and said "we're not just about books".
She worked with parents of autistic children in the community to find ways to make library spaces more welcoming.
"I am stunned and absolutely over the moon," she said about her BEM.
Ms Clements started working for libraries in 1985 because of her love of books and storytelling.
"I loved telling stories, and seeing people's expressions," she said.
Over the years, Ms Clements has worked for libraries in Warwickshire and Coventry, but has been in her current post for 10 years, managing 14 libraries around the city, with the focus on increasing engagement, accessibility and inclusivity.
"We recognise that libraries can be off-putting places, particularly if a family is worried about their child making a fair bit of noise," Ms Clements said.
Storytelling events
The library ordered beanbags, sensory seat cushions and made video clips of what children and parents can expect when they come to the library, to make them feel more at ease.
They also bought books targeted to help autistic children with their reading and provided more storytelling events so children could sit and listen instead.
Ms Clements will be celebrating her BEM and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with family and something bubbly.
"I am stunned and absolutely over the moon, very humbled as it's been my job my whole life," she said.
Several of the senior leaders behind Coventry City of Culture have also been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours.
Chief Executive Martin Sutherland was appointed OBE, while Creative Director Chenine Bhathena and Laura McMillan, director of audience strategy, were appointed MBEs.
"The last four years have been a wonderful adventure creating an eclectic cultural festival with the citizens of Coventry and our wonderful team," Ms Bhathena said.
"Coventry truly moves.".
Other honours recipients in Coventry and Warwickshire include:
Knighthood
- Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam - for political and public service
OBE
- His Honour Anthony Cleary, founding editor of the Family Court Practice - for services to the family justice system
- Frank Collins, from Shipston-on-Stour, chair of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital - for services to the NHS
MBE
- Catherine Thomas, a teacher at Sidney Stringer Academy - for services to education and the community
- Peter Fahy, director of Adult Social Care at Coventry City Council - for services to local government and vulnerable people
- Paul Cook, principal of Herewood College - for services to young people with special educational needs and disabilities
BEM
- Roy Jarratt, district manager of Warwickshire and Coventry St John Ambulance - for voluntary services to St John Ambulance in the West Midlands
- Lawrence Kelly, lead coordinator for Wellbeing Sanctuary at Sandwell And West Birmingham NHS Trust - for services to mental health
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk