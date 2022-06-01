Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test
A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash.
Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said.
His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him as a "kind and caring son".
Warwickshire Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Mr Abell, who was from Coventry, will be "forever missed" and "forever 19", his family said.
In a statement they said: "He was just starting out in life and heading on the right path, working hard to buy his own property when he was tragically taken from us."
