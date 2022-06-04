Thousands return to Kenilworth Show after two-year break
Thousands of people have attended a Warwickshire agricultural show being held for the first time since the Covid pandemic began.
Attractions at the main ring at the Kenilworth Show were due to include livestock, modern machinery and vintage tractors.
The event on Saturday was taking place at a new site off Stoneleigh Road.
Early figures indicated attendance in excess of 15,000, through advance and on-the-door sales, organisers said.
A spokesperson for the event said it was still counting the final attendance, but figures indicated it was one of its "best attended ever", despite the occasional rain.
The show, organised by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society, was due to feature "a wide range of entertainment and competitions", with all activities being in one field.
It was scheduled to include "livestock and equine, traditional homecraft competitions", a variety of exhibitors and trade stands and dog displays.
The show has said the event, which regularly attracts more than 12,000 people, had been moved to a temporary area this year, as its original site remained impacted by ongoing HS2 high-speed rail work.
