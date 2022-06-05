Replica Buckingham Palace built for Nuneaton Jubilee party
A replica Buckingham Palace has been on show on a Warwickshire road, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Full-time plasterer Nick Hewlett had worked to create it ahead of Sunday's activities on Merlin Avenue in Nuneaton.
He was "doing like 14, 15 hours a day just to get it done".
Mr Hewlett added: "Yeah, it's been hard work, but it's put a smile on people's faces, so that's what we're doing it for."
Joan Smith acted the part of Queen Elizabeth on the road.
Asked how she felt being Queen for a day, she said: "Lovely, as long as I get my cup of tea."
