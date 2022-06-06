Binley Mega Chippy: Police advise crowds over TikTok sensation
People heading to a chip shop that has become a TikTok sensation have been asked by police to be considerate to those living nearby.
Devotees from across the UK have been visiting Binley Mega Chippy in Coventry, with queues forming outside.
West Midlands Police said due to extra visitors, officers had been regularly checking the area.
Customers should drive and park safely, keep noise to a minimum and use litter bins, the force said.
The business said last week it was seeing 10 times its usual trade.
Videos about the takeaway, posted in April on social media channel TikTok, were viewed hundreds of thousands of times, and in response saw people from outside the city making the journey to the real-world location.
Big brands have also seized on the buzz, with Aldi tweeting "when you realise Binley Mega Chippy is only half an hour from head office", and Iceland Foods asking whether a collaboration with the chip shop was just what the country needed.
BRB just updating our route map #BinleyMegaChippy pic.twitter.com/MeRqWlglml— Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) May 31, 2022
The force said its officers had been supported by council staff and the local Neighbourhood Watch scheme.
