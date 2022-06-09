Cookbook celebrates Leamington Spa estate's diversity
By Ben Godfrey
Correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
A community recipe book celebrating an estate's diversity aims to help its residents with the cost-of-living crisis.
The Sydni Cookbook was devised by and for people living on the Sydenham estate in Royal Leamington Spa.
The low-cost and varied dishes represent the 39 cultures in the community.
About 3,000 homes in Sydenham, Brunswick and Lillington have received the book so far.
The book was the brainchild of the Sydni centre, where volunteers have been selling cut-price fruit and vegetables to locals during the Covid pandemic.
Romy Dixon, who works at the centre, said the book had already brought together people of many different backgrounds, including refugees and workers from Europe.
Each week in a cafe at the venue, new recipes are being created and tested.
"One thing I learned was trying to pack in as much vegetables as possible so not only do they get it healthy, it also bulks it out," said chef Ally Wills.
Bulking out is important. Energy and food prices have soared to their highest levels for decades, sparking concerns that millions of people could be pushed into poverty.
Ella Billiald lives on the estate with her son, Roshan Chall, and has already been making the most of the recipes, with an eye on costs.
"I enjoy the homely element, we can all cook together as a family," Ms Billiald said.
"Particularly at the moment, prices have increased, even a block of cheese, so we're looking at buying in bulk to save money, buying the cheapest brands... and things we can cook in bulk, because that's going to save energy for us."
