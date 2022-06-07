Coventry stay 'not feasible' for 52-year-old knit shop
A 52-year-old knitting and craft shop is set to leave Coventry when its unit is knocked down as part of a £400m redevelopment.
Busy Fingers rents a shop in the City Arcade which is to be demolished under the City Centre South project.
Jonathan Wilson, who manages his parents' shop, said it was "not feasible" to stay in the city centre as rents elsewhere were too high.
The city council said it was trying to help firms in the arcade relocate.
But Mr Wilson, 57, who has worked at the shop for about 20 years, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Everywhere we've looked at is three to four times the rent. The shop's doing OK, but it's just not feasible."
His parents were sad to leave the city, he said, but he was more resigned to the situation.
"For 12 years we've had this hanging over us," he said. "I'm used to it, it doesn't bother me."
'Right decision'
He said their other shop in Hinkley, Leicestershire, was a "fraction of the cost" of staying in Coventry, adding they had loyal customers and an increasingly popular online outlet.
Plans to knock down the arcade and other buildings for housing, leisure and retail were approved last year. A compulsory purchase order has been made for the land and developers hope to start work within nine months.
Jim O'Boyle, Coventry council's cabinet member for jobs, regeneration and climate change, said its officers had been to talk to businesses in the arcade and some had been found alternative units.
He said the arcade was costing the city money and efforts to revive it had not been successful.
"It's tough but it is the right decision," he said.
He added the scheme was a "huge opportunity" for Coventry, creating jobs, homes and attracting new businesses.
