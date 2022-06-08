Northleigh House School in Hatton opens wellbeing centre for pupils
- Published
A school for children who have suffered problems including anxiety and bullying has opened its own wellbeing centre.
Northleigh House School in Hatton, Warwickshire, raised about £60,000 to create the calm space, where students can get support from mentors.
The school said the sessions were "often just an informal chat" accompanied by art and crafts.
The centre replaces a static caravan and its opening is part of events to mark the school's 10th anniversary.
It has now appealed for volunteers to help create a sensory garden around the centre at an event on Saturday 18 June.
Anyone interested in helping has been asked to contact the school in Five Ways Road.
Viv Morgan, who set up the school with her late husband Fred in their former B&B, said the wellbeing centre would give children their own "space away from the school".
More than 100 children have been taught in the decade since the opening of the school, which focuses on creating a "therapeutic learning environment".