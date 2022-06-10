Ukraine: President Zelensky to address university students
- Published
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address students later as part of a live broadcast to a number of UK universities.
The event on Friday evening has been organised by the Ukrainian Students Union (USU).
He is expected to stress the importance of continued international support for his war-torn country which is under siege from Russian forces.
Some students will get the chance to pose questions to the leader.
Universities taking part include Birmingham, Cambridge, City of London, Coventry, Glasgow, LSE, Manchester, Oxford and UCL.
Earlier this year, students from Ukrainian Societies at UK universities joined to form the USU and it is to members that President Zelensky is due to speak.
Pavel Pimkin, president of Coventry University's Ukrainian Society, is among those to pose a question, and says it will cover two areas.
The first, he says, relates to entrepreneurship and start-ups among students, and the potential for rebuilding Ukraine.
The second area focuses on updating and rebuilding the country's military system.
"It is not just students President Zelensky has engaged with during this war, he's addressed parliaments and welcomed world leaders in Kyiv," Mr Pimkin said.
"However, I think he understands students are the future of our nation, they've organised protests, fundraised for Ukraine, and been enthusiastic in their support for Ukraine - we have a very powerful voice."
The student, who has family in Ukraine, added he hoped to "help build a bright future for our country" once the war was over.
"I know that a lot of our foreign partners will help to actually rebuild the cities, rebuild the infrastructure," he said.
"I believe that new investments will come up to Ukraine because ... they are perfect conditions for investors, start-uppers, small and medium businesses, so we are trying to build that kind of country."
Coventry University's vice-chancellor, Professor John Latham, said the president's address would be a "demonstration of the Ukrainian government's continued interest in the power of education, despite the terrible devastation that has been inflicted on the country during this war."
