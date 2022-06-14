Coventry exhibition celebrates decades of Teenage Kicks
First jobs, nights out and the state of teenage bedrooms over the years are being celebrated in a new exhibition.
Grown Up in Britain: 100 Years of Teenage Kicks is set to open at Coventry's Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in July.
It showcases the lived experiences of young people from 1920 up to today through photographs, objects and personal stories.
People are being encouraged to submit their own photos for the exhibition.
Home life and teenage bedrooms, first jobs and nights out, hang out spots and 'must-have' items from the past century, will all be featured in the immersive exhibition.
The work of artists Ken Russell, Normski, Anita Corbin, Gavin Watson and Lucy McCarthy will be showcased as well as nostalgic images submitted from family albums across the country.
Objects on display include a Royal Enfield Constellation motorcycle as pictured on the cover of the Daily Mirror Shock Issue in 1961, a 1920s flapper dress, Chopper bicycle, ZX Spectrum console, band tees, and fanzines.
Ruark Jon-Stevens, marketing and communications manager at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum, said: "Coventry is one of the youngest cities in the UK and we are excited to see how visitors react to this celebratory show."
"During lockdown we invited the public to delve through shoeboxes, lofts and picture albums to radically diversify our collections and bring everyone's story of growing up into the fray", Lisa der Weduwe, archive projects manager at Museum of Youth Culture, added.
It will run from 1 July until 12 February 2023.
