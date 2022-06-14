Kenilworth HMS Coventry survivor 'thinks about it every day'
A survivor of HMS Coventry, bombed during the Falklands war has shared his memories.
Tuesday marks 40 years since the 74-day conflict, which started on 2 April, 1982, ended.
Mick Kerry, from Warwickshire, was a 21-year-old marine engineer on the Royal Navy destroyer when it was bombed.
"You are aware it could happen but I honestly never thought it would," he said.
Before the start of the conflict Mr Kerry, from Kenilworth, was a happy-go-lucky chap, he said.
"We were just doing an exercise in the Mediterranean, we had pulled into Gibraltar just before April time and we were having a run ashore in Gibraltar when we were told we were going to sail early for the Falklands because there might be some sort of conflict there, didn't know where it was."
Mr Kerry was on watch when the announcement was made that HMS Coventry would be going into action stations.
Nineteen crew members died during the attack on 25 May, 1982.
Leaving the engine room he said goodbye to four colleagues who did not survive the bombing.
He eventually jumped from the ship into the sea where he was lifted into a lifeboat.
"I think about it nearly every day and you know it is part of my life and it is part of this nation's heritage," he said.
"I remember my lost friends every year and sadly there is additions because we are all getting older."
The Falklands conflict resulted from the long-standing dispute with Argentina over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands and South Georgia that lie in the Atlantic to the east of Argentina.
The death toll during the war stands at 255 British military personnel, 649 Argentinian soldiers and three islanders.
