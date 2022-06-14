Coventry University plans to open campus in Casablanca
Coventry University is set to open a branch campus in Casablanca in Morocco.
The new campus in the suburb of Bouskoura is scheduled to welcome students from September, with plans subject to final approval.
The university said it would be proud to become the first in the UK to open a campus in the North African country.
It will follow the model of the institution's hub in Egypt, enabling people to earn the same degree qualifications as those in the UK.
The university has teamed up with the British Schools Educational Services Prives - a national higher education organisation - to open the branch campus.
It intends to offer courses in subject areas such as engineering, architecture and business.
"We will be proud to become the first UK university to establish a branch campus in Morocco and will look forward to welcoming students to this fantastic facility," said the university's vice chancellor, Prof John Latham.
"Coventry University's global outlook brings great benefits to students and staff, enabling us to share best research practices and ensure more and more people have access to life-changing qualifications."
