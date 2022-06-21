Stratford-upon-Avon man to raise mental health awareness on solo sail
A 23-year-old man is preparing to sail alone across several oceans to help raise awareness about mental health.
Matty Duncan, from Stratford-upon-Avon, will sail to the Canary Islands then St Lucia, down to Argentina before making his way around Cape Horn.
It has been called the wrong way round journey as it is against prevailing winds, making it much longer and significantly more dangerous, he said.
He and two filmmaker friends will document the eight-month trip.
Mr Duncan, who begins his trip from Brighton next month, said he had struggled with his mental health for years and wanted to help others facing difficulties.
"Let's do something, let's be as open and honest about feelings and experiences as possible and hopefully that can help people open up to what they are going through as well," he said.
He has been been sailing since he was a child and said the challenge was an opportunity to help others.
"You think you know yourself and then you push yourself and you find out what else you learn along the way," he said.
The carpenter sold his business, tools and truck and bought a boat.
Mr Duncan's friends Will Stone and Joe Donaldson make films and will meet him at points along his journey to document the challenge.
They described his plans to sail around Cape Horn as "the sailing equivalent of climbing Mount Everest alone".
Mr Duncan said he found peace comes from "surrendering the desire to control everything".
"I think that's why I find it so easy to love sailing, I know I can't control the wind and the water I can just do my best to enjoy those rare moments they bring."
He is expected to spend Christmas in Argentina and finish the journey in Chile next February.
