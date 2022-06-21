Veteran's Coventry Peace Orchard vandalised on Father's Day
- Published
An orchard planted by a World War Two veteran to commemorate the conflict was vandalised on Father's Day.
Dennis Davison, from Coventry, created the Coventry Peace Orchard in 2017 after being inspired by similar orchards planted in France.
He had fought on the beaches of Normandy and worked for veterans' charities before his death in 2019.
The orchard, which is used as a community space, has been targeted by vandals multiple times over the years.
"Our Dad and Pops created the orchard for everyone to enjoy, so to find this has happened on Father's Day is an insult to all fathers and grandfathers who do so much for our communities," Mr Davison's daughter, Heather, said.
She said the orchard's information board and fencing had been set alight and damaged on Sunday, along with some plants.
"The community use [the orchard] for all types of things like planting and dog walking," Dr Davison said.
"But it has become a place of sanctuary. You often go up there and see people just sitting and contemplating and taking time out."
An two-day arts event was scheduled to take place in the orchard next month, however Dr Davison said it will now be limited to one day as she is worried about the risk of more vandalism.
Dr Davison said anti-graffiti paint has been used on murals in the orchard to prevent vandalism and she plans to fundraise for new information boards.
