Rail strike: 'Firms treated as collateral damage'
The rail strikes have disrupted trade for businesses at or near stations, according to several firms in the West Midlands.
Travellers have faced another day of disruption with workers on strike for a second time this week.
Coffee and food shops and taxi drivers said they have suffered from the huge drop in passing trade.
Coffee shop owner Ashley Davis said firms such as his had been overlooked and were collateral damage.
He is the director of Morning Sunshine at Warwick Parkway station and served his last coffee on Monday.
He was speaking as a second walkout by rail workers left people facing another day of disruption.
The RMT is calling for a pay rise of at least 7% to allow some of its poorest paid workers - including cleaners and signallers - to offset the cost of living crisis, as inflation hits 9.1% and is forecast to reach 11% in the autumn.
Mr Davis said the strike had been "really disheartening" and urged both sides to find a solution to end the stand-off.
"If this does not get sorted, we are left as collateral damage. Our bills still have to be paid every month."
Anika Saxton, at Shrewsbury Coffee House, said with no train services on strike days in Shropshire, they have seen an impact.
"I understand why people are doing it but when it does affect trade, especially when things are so difficult at the moment, it is not the most positive thing we could have at the moment," she said.
Staff at 200 Degrees near Birmingham New Street have been sent home early, Han Conway from the coffee shop said.
Instead of making hundreds of beverages in two hours each morning, she said on Wednesday they made 30 in the same time.
"It was like no-man's land, there was nobody here. Our business is very dependant on the trains. A train comes in, we get really busy," Ms Conway said.
Cab drivers who usually carry commuters to and from railway stations said they have suffered too.
In Coventry, Tarri Virk said it has been "very stressful" and the lack of business has meant "you have to dip into your savings to keep everything going".
Another strike is planned for Saturday and the RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch said it was unlikely to be the last if there was no settlement.
