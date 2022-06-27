Warwickshire students get to practise on dangerous cars
Students are to be given "dangerous" vehicles donated by trading standards for them to practise their maintenance skills.
Officers at Warwickshire County Council target sellers of unroadworthy vehicles by buying suspect cars, which are then checked by an expert vehicle examiner.
Rather than going to scrap, they are being handed over to motor vehicle students at Warwick Trident College.
Garages are targeted based upon complaints received from consumers.
Warwickshire county councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety, said trading standards "enforce a range of laws that seek to protect all road users and prevent unroadworthy vehicles from being sold".
He added: "Sometimes this means that they come into possession of some very dangerous vehicles."
Mr Crump said trading standards had established a relationship with the college to donate vehicles to the institution for its students "to practise their maintenance skills and boost their mechanical knowledge".
