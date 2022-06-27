Rugby street hosts annual 80-metre Pride march
- Published
A street has hosted its third 80-metre (262.4 ft) Pride march, thought to be one of the shortest in the world.
About 40 people living on Batt Close in Rugby, Warwickshire took part in the event, making their own costumes and decorations.
Neighbours created a rainbow crossing in chalk and homes were decorated with rainbow bunting.
Resident Rachel Bunce said neighbours wanted to send a message of love and make the street a "safe space".
"For us, Pride begins at home, and its message of community and inclusivity is one that certainly resonates among us all as neighbours," she said.
"Batt Close Pride is for everyone - whether part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally - and it shows that our community is a safe space for us all to be ourselves."
After the parade, neighbours came together to host high heel races, enjoy a barbecue and a Pride-themed cake.
Three residents also took part in a charity wax to raise £100 for the Terrence Higgins Trust, a HIV and sexual health charity.
Resident Ben Porcel added: "Batt Close Pride may be small, but it was certainly fierce.
"During the parade, we strutted and stomped along our road with as much passion and vigour as you would expect from larger Pride events.
"I am humbled to live among people who share the belief that everyone deserves to live free and equal, and that is incredibly empowering as we strive to make change together."
The residents said they hope to continue to host the event annually.
