Commonwealth Games 2022: Cyclist excited to take part on home ground
- Published
A cyclist has said competing on home ground for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will be "extra special".
Jake Stewart is set to represent Team England in the cycling road race through Warwick this summer.
After being diagnosed with Crohn's Disease and Covid-19, the 22-year-old from Coventry said he is excited to race through his old neighbourhood.
The opening ceremony takes place on 28 July with the road race going around Myton Fields on 7 August.
"Wearing the Team England colours is pretty special as it's a home game," Mr Stewart said.
"It is extra special this year, I grew up in Coventry - just 10 minutes down the road and spent a lot of time training around those roads as a youth."
The athlete was diagnosed with a long-term inflammatory bowel disease in January which temporarily stopped him from competing.
However, he said he has "recovered pretty well" and has "reset and refocused" ahead of the international sporting tournament in July.
The road cycling event is taking place through Myton Fields, with other sports being held in the area including Rugby Sevens, Judo and Wrestling at Coventry Stadium.
Leamington Spa will host the bowling competitions.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk