Coventry care home rated inadequate by watchdog
A care home has been rated inadequate after inspectors found care had "deteriorated" over the last three years.
Ashleigh House in Earlsdon, Coventry, has required improvement since 2019, but its rating plummeted in a new Care Quality Commission report.
Fire risks, poor infection control and failings in management were among the problems.
Management at the care home, operated by KYS Limited, declined to comment.
"We could not be assured of the fire safety of the home, and staff were not always working safely," the report stated, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"There were widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership," it added.
Unsafe equipment
Inspectors found laundry piled on a radiator vent at the facility on Westminster Road and highly flammable cream left in residents' rooms.
A new fire risk assessment was required because in the old one "it was not clear the actions required had been completed, and to the required standard".
Unsafe equipment included walking frames with worn-out rubber feet - increasing the risk of falls - and an "unclean" bed cover and safety mattress.
Staff did not use PPE effectively and there were inconsistent checks of lateral flow tests from visitors, the report added.
The care of residents was further criticised as not always respectful or responsive.
But the report noted that people living at the home, their relatives, and employees continued to rate the service highly.
"Despite our concerns, people were generally positive about the service," inspectors wrote.
