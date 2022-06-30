Free prom offer to Coventry pupils to help with costs
Pupils are being offered a free pre-prom experience to help them amid rising costs, a restaurant said.
A red carpet, mocktails and professional photographs will be among the offer by Metropolis bar and restaurant, Coventry, in July.
Organiser Fleur Sexton said they were aware many families might not be able to afford all the costs around a prom.
Students have also had an "awful couple of years not having these experiences" due to Covid, she added.
"I call this generation the bounce-back generation, they've been through the whole lockdown and we want them to feel a bit special," she added.
The restaurant, which gives young people training in the hospitality industry, will offer the event each Thursday and Friday in the last fortnight of July.
Mrs Sexton said with the cost of living increasing they are also offering "free professional photographs" as they can be expensive and not everyone can afford them.
