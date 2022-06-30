Nuneaton boys held after girls threatened with blades
Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after teenage girls were threatened with blades in robberies.
Four incidents in Nuneaton between 21 June and 27 June were being treated as linked and a bike, a bag and an e-scooter had been stolen, police said.
One boy was held on suspicion of robbery and assault and the other arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.
They have been bailed until next month pending further inquiries.
Three teenage girls were targeted in the attacks, as well as a woman in her 40s who was pushed off her e-scooter when approached by a group of teenage boys.
One 15-year-old boy from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of three counts of robbery and one count of assault - actual bodily harm.
The other boy from Nuneaton was held on suspicion of four counts of robbery and one of possessing an offensive weapon.
