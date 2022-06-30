Boy, 17, arrested over Nuneaton canal towpath rape
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked on a canal towpath.
The victim, in her 20s, was approached by an unknown male on Tuesday evening as she walked along the path by Borough Way in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
She was pushed into some bushes and raped before she was sexually assaulted again in a second bush, police said.
The boy was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody.
Det Insp Owen Fell described it as "an incredibly nasty incident" and appealed for anyone walking along the towpath between 18:30 and 19:15 BST to get in touch.
