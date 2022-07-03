Nuneaton rape sparks police hunt for man in high-vis vest
Police are searching for a man after a woman was raped in the early hours of Sunday.
Warwickshire Police said the woman, in her 40s, was attacked by a man wearing a high-vis vest in Bermuda Village, Nuneaton at about 02:00 BST.
The force said it was vital to locate the offender as soon as possible, following a number of recent sexual attacks in the town.
The victim had been left traumatised by the incident, it said.
She described the assailant as having brown hair, and wearing dark-coloured clothing as well as a dark cap.
