Man charged with violent disorder outside Nuneaton Asda
- Published
A man has been charged after violence broke out outside a supermarket.
Warwickshire Police said officers were called to reports of disorder at Asda in Newtown Road, Nuneaton, at about 17:00 BST on Friday.
Mandla Mawarire, 18, of Appleyard Close, Bedworth, has been charged with violent disorder and threatening a person with an offensive weapon, bladed article or corrosive substance.
He is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Three other males arrested over the weekend - a 13-year-old from Bedworth, 14-year-old from Coventry and 18-year-old from Bulkington - have been bailed until the end of the month, Warwickshire Police said.
