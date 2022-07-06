Extra cash to help vulnerable people in Warwick with bills
- Published
An extra £228,900 has been made available to help vulnerable people in Warwick cope with rising living costs.
The district council said the money had come from a government fund and would be used to give out energy rebates.
The local authority will add another £200,000 to the hardship pot and will use council tax information to administer the scheme.
Those who are eligible qualifying for a hardship payment will receive up to £200.
The council said residents would not need to apply for the scheme and it would arrange to pay those who were entitled.
Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, who chairs Warwick District Council, said: "I'm pleased that we've been able to almost double this fund so that we can provide financial assistance to our residents that need it most."
