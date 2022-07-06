Nadhim Zahawi: 'It's great for Stratford and puts the town on the map'
Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer - but what do his constituents think of his promotion?
The former education secretary took on the new role on Tuesday after 34 MPs quit government and called for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign.
Many disagreed with his handling of the Chris Pincher sexual misconduct claims.
Voters in Mr Zahawi's hometown have said his new role would "put the town on the map".
When the BBC paid a visit to the Warwickshire town, famed for being the birthplace of Shakespeare, residents expressed a wide mix of views to the news.
"I find it interesting," Tanicha Boneham said.
"Being the former minister for education, hopefully he is a trustworthy person to put into this role."
Her opinion was backed up by Rachel Lucas who said it was "really exciting news".
"It's great for Stratford and puts the town on the map," she said.
"There is a war going on in Ukraine and it makes us look like we're falling on each other when we should actually be paying attention to the crisis in our economy."
For Zack Hill, it was important for the new chancellor to "maintain his integrity" and "step down when he thinks things are getting out of hand".
The Stratford-upon-Avon resident added: "Boris Johnson should have stepped down quite a while ago. It has been scandal after scandal - how much can the country and the party take?
"It's embarrassing that he is still leading this country."
While many of the residents who spoke to the BBC shared positive views about their MP, some think the promotion will mean issues in the town will be neglected.
Caroline Wilkes said: "We seem to be increasingly on his backburner. I don't think he has done an awful lot for the town.
"We need to have someone who is really interested in local politics."
