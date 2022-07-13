Rugby student raises thousands of pounds for hospice in memory of her mum
A teenager who lost her mum to cancer has raised thousands of pounds for a hospice which cared for her.
Jess Young, 17, also set up her own business selling personalised items in the wake of the death "to distract me from the harder times."
"My mum would have absolutely loved it," she said.
"I got my love of art from her, but it's sad she had to go for me to be able to do this."
Mum, Louise Young, passed away at Myton Hospice in Coventry at the end of March last year.
"It was very quick from her diagnosis at the beginning of March, which I think made it really raw, and I still can't get my head around it," Jess said.
"But hopefully I'm doing her proud."
The teenager has so far raised £11,000 for the hospice charity through raffles, sales and a charity walk.
Her business, printing personalised messages on merchandise had "helped me a lot mentally," she said.
"I'm not in it to make thousands of pounds, it's more like a hobby so I can distract myself."
"It's also helped me raise funds for Myton, which is nice."
She has completed the first year of her A-Levels at Rugby College, where she was named student of the year.
"It was difficult to balance my grief and studies but the college were a great help. They offered me counselling and I've always felt like I had someone to talk to here."
James Stacey, head of department at the college, said Jess had been an "an incredible student who has overcome tough times by channelling her energy into positivity and drive."
