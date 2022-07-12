Man shot in leg and wrist inside car in Coventry
A man has been shot while inside a car in Coventry, police say.
The 20-year-old went to hospital with two gunshot wounds to his leg and wrist following the shooting on Brightwalton Road at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
It is not thought the man - whom detectives said was a passenger inside a VW Golf, since seized by officers - suffered life-threatening injuries.
Extra officers would be patrolling the area to reassure the public, said the West Midlands force.
