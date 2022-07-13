Second boy, 17, arrested over Nuneaton canal towpath rape
- Published
Police investigating the rape and sexual assault of a woman on a canal towpath have arrested a second 17-year-old boy.
The victim, in her 20s, was approached by an unknown male on the evening of 21 June as she walked along the path by Borough Way in Nuneaton.
The suspect remains in police custody, said Warwickshire Police.
A 17-year-old from the town, previously arrested on suspicion of rape, has been released on bail.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.