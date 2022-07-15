Boy, 17, charged with Nuneaton canal towpath rape
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with raping a woman on a canal towpath.
The assault on land by Borough Way in Nuneaton was reported by a woman in her 20s on 21 June.
The accused has also been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity, said Warwickshire Police.
He is set to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.