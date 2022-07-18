Photographer Alan Van Wijgerden captures Coventry through the decades

A CND demonstration in CoventryAlan Van Wijgerden
Alan Van Wijgerden documented a number of demonstrations in Coventry over the decades

"How many photographs have I got?" ponders Alan Van Wijgerden. "I think there's about quarter of a million at a guess."

The photographer was given his first camera aged 12, and more than 50 years later is still snapping.

His inspiration is often his hometown of Coventry, capturing the 1980s zeitgeist with CND marches, racial tensions and education cuts.

"I'm not happy unless I've got a project," Mr Van Wijgerden, 65, said.

Alan Van Wijgerden
Mr Van Wijgerden took photos at a demonstration against cuts to arts
Alan Van Wijgerden
He also documented living conditions in squats

His work was exhibited at the Coventry Biennial last year, where he presented a series of images he took of squats in the city in 1982.

The decade provided a lot of inspiration for Mr Van Wijgerden when he was a student.

Alan Van Wijgerden
A police officer passes skin heads in Coventry
Alan Van Wijgerden
He also documented miners' marches

Among his images are shots of clashes between the skin heads and the anti-fascist league, as well as demonstrations by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

More recently, he photographed a number of events during Coventry's year as City of Culture.

Alan Van Wijgerden
Mr Van Wijgerden continues to be inspired by demonstrations
Alan Van Wijgerden
As well as demonstrations, the photographer also captured events

Now retired, the former IT technician has also turned his hand to film, making dozens for his social media profiles.

He said he has no plans to hang up his camera and "has to be doing something".

Mr Van Wijgerden recently retired but has no intention of doing less photography

