Man dies in hospital three days after Coventry hit-and-run
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital three days after being injured in a hit-and-run, police said.
Dad-of-one Andrew Flamson was walking with a friend and a dog on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.
The 30-year-old suffered head injuries and died in hospital on Friday.
His family described him as a "true geezer" who was "much-loved by many people".
"We've received messages from all over the country from the party and dance scene. Music was Andrew's life," they added in their tribute.
The two men and the dog appeared to have been deliberately hit by a silver Ford Mondeo, West Midlands Police said.
An altercation beforehand on nearby Westminster Road between two groups "seemed to act as a catalyst for the collision", Det Insp Ranj Sangha said.
The other man remains in a serious condition in hospital, while the dog had to be put down due to the serious injuries it suffered, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk