Second attempt to get permission for Foleshill flats
- Published
A second attempt is being made to get planning permission for three blocks of flats.
Coventry City Council rejected proposals from developer Persimmon Homes to build on Paragon Park in Foleshill in May.
Since then the plans have been resubmitted and the number of two-bedroom apartments reduced, to reduce the need for parking spaces.
A decision is expected from the council in mid-October.
A lack of parking spaces and private outdoor areas for residents were among the key reasons for the refusal last time, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillors also had problems with separation distances and there were fears of an "over-intensive use of the site", the decision notice read.
Since then Persimmon Homes cut the number of 2-bedroom flats from 44 to 24.
A public consultation on the plans will open on Thursday.
