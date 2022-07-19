Murder arrest after fatal hit-and-run in Coventry
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal hit-and-run collision.
Andrew Flamson, 40, died in hospital three days after being knocked down in Grosvenor Road, Coventry, on 12 July.
A second man, also 40, was also hit by the car and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Officers "acted on information" and arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, said West Midlands Police.
A 42-year-old woman was also detained and is being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Flamson suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a silver Ford Mondeo at about 23:00 BST.
'Music was his life'
A dog which was also hit had to put down because of the injuries it suffered, the force said previously.
An altercation beforehand on nearby Westminster Road between two groups "seemed to act as a catalyst for the collision", Det Insp Ranj Sangha said.
Mr Flamson, a dad-of-one, was "much-loved by many people," his family said.
"We've received messages from all over the country from the party and dance scene. Music was Andrew's life," they added in their tribute.
Officers want to hear from anyone who "witnessed disorder" in Westminster Road, saw the crash or the silver Mondeo driving away. They particularly want any dash-cam footage.
