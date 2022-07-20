Warwickshire village without water on hottest day
- Published
People living in a village said they were left without a water supply on the hottest day of the year.
Residents of Stockton in Warwickshire said they had had about eight occasions without water in the past two years, most recently on Tuesday.
Sarah Rawlinson said people were stockpiling water bottles to protect vulnerable people during outages.
Severn Trent Water apologised and said the most recent problem was caused by a burst pipe.
Tuesday saw record temperatures of over 40C in some parts of the UK.
Mrs Rawlinson said: "It was horrible, obviously we weren't able to have a shower in the morning.
"I have got a four-year-old and a six year-old and it was not being able to get them cold water or any water at all.
"Not being able to flush the toilet and the toilet sitting in the heat all day was disgusting and unhygienic.
"You get by with what you can, but on a day like yesterday, I think it probably sent people into bit of a panic not able go out and get water or access it from the tap."
Mrs Rawlinson said children in the village had been sent home from school on three occasions in the last academic year due to a loss of water.
"It is extremely frustrating, not only that people are being left without water for extended periods of time but people are having to leave places of work to collect their children," she said.
"A number of people in the village are now stockpiling bottled water for when this inevitably happens again - not for themselves but vulnerable villagers."
A Severn Trent spokesperson said it was alerted to the burst pipe early on Tuesday and engineers worked through the day to return supply by the afternoon.
It said teams provided bottled water to affected customers and "checked in on the most vulnerable residents on our Priority Services Register" as well as providing text updates to the community.
It said it was aware similar incidents in the village recently and was monitoring the situation.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk