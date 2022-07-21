Queen's Baton Relay: Crowds line Warwickshire streets ahead of Games
- Published
With a week to go until the Commonwealth Games, hundreds of people lined the streets to see the Queen's Baton Relay in Warwickshire.
The county, along with Coventry, will host a number of events when the Games open in Birmingham next week.
It started the day in Kinsgbury, moving through Atherstone, Nuneaton and Bedworth, finishing in Coventry.
One of the baton bearers, Nivette Chester, said it was "an amazing experience".
"The paperwork they sent through said it was 1.3kg, but all of a sudden you've got this mass in your hand and it felt heavier," she said.
Om Gurung, a Gurkha veteran, carried the baton through Riversley Park in Nuneaton and said he felt "honoured" to be part of the relay.
"I think this is the very first time this has happened to our Gurkha and Nepalese community," he said.
"I'm very proud to say that I think am the very first one to have this."
The route also took in Aston Villa's training ground in Bodymoor Heath.
Defender Sarah Mayling said she was looking forward to the Commonwealth Games and that she thought it was "great for the city".
The baton was transported by sailing boat at Kingsbury water park and by bicycle at Miners' Welfare Park in Bedworth.
Athlete Siobhan Fitzpatrick, who carried the baton between Priory Row and Broadgate in Coventry, said she was "very excited to be part of it".
"I couldn't believe it when I was asked to be a part of something that's creating history," she said.
On Friday, the baton will continue its route through the south of the county before arriving in Birmingham in time for the opening ceremony next week.
