Tributes paid to Nuneaton barbershop owner killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to a barbershop owner after he died in a crash.
Gary Franklin, 57, was killed when the silver MG TF he was driving crashed in Nuneaton on Sunday.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on the B4114 Nuneaton Road between Over Whitacre and Church End, Hartshill, at 01:00 BST.
In a tribute, the father of four's family remembered his "smile and warmth" and said he leaves a "huge hole in all our lives".
Known affectionally as Franky, his family said he owned a barbershop in the village of Whitestone, Warwickshire.
'Lust for life'
The shop was said to be "a centrepiece" for the village and his sons added "our dad was the custodian of that".
"His smile and warmth to his customers is something we'll remember dearly," his children Christopher, Kieren, Daniel and Hayden Franklin said.
The Aston Villa fan will be remembered for his "lust for life" and as a "wonderful dad and grandparent".
Warwickshire Police is investigating the crash and appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
