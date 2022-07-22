Queen's Baton Relay crosses river and goes around castles
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay has crossed a river and been carried around castles on its way to the Commonwealth Games.
With less than a week until the games begin in Birmingham, the baton is in Warwickshire and Worcestershire.
Baton bearers transported it from Kenilworth Castle, across the river in Stratford-upon-Avon and and it will end its Friday leg in Worcester.
Athletes are beginning to arrive in the West Midlands in preparation for the opening ceremony on 28 July.
Chris Luck started the relay from Kenilworth and said it was "a real honour and surprise" to be asked to take part in the relay.
He was nominated after donating his kidney to a friend last year. "It's not something you do every day," he said. "I want to make sure I remember every second of it."
Anthony Lewis was nominated to carry the baton in Whitnash. He set up a charity after his son, Conrad, was killed in action in Afghanistan, and has raised more than £1m.
"It's quite a humbling experience especially as I'm here essentially representing my son who couldn't be here," he said. "It was quite emotional."
Carrying the baton "was outstanding", he said. "It looks like the whole of Whitnash turned out to see it."
The baton also passed through Gaydon where hundreds of spectators watched as it was accompanied by the Queen's 1953 Royal Ceremonial Land Rover from the British Motor Museum.
When it made it to Stratford-upon-Avon, it was taken across the river by ferry before moving through the town, passing beneath a statue of William Shakespeare.
The baton also took in Warwick and Leamington Spa before crossing into Worcestershire to pass through Broadway, Pershore and Malvern.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk