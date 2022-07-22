Coventry memorial plaque for police officer killed on duty
- Published
A plaque has been unveiled marking 50 years since the death of a police officer who was killed on duty.
PC Peter Guthrie, 21, was shot at point blank range whilst investigating a break in at a gun shop in Coventry.
Anthony Jeffs had lain in wait for the officer and his colleague, Sgt Gordon Meredith, at the store on Far Gosford Street.
The gunman was convicted of murder and handed a life sentence to serve a minimum of 20 years, police said.
The newly-wed officer was responding to reports of an alarm going off at C G Davies and Son on 22 July 1972 when he was killed.
Sgt Meredith then pursued the gunman, tackling him after he had escaped through a window.
He was also shot in the thigh, but crucially managed to keep hold of the gun, said West Midlands Police.
PC Guthrie was posthumously awarded the Queens Police Medal for gallantry with Sgt Meredith was awarded the George Medal for his bravery.
Members of the National Association of Retired Police Officers and the Police Memorial Trust gathered at the site in Coventry on Friday with the officer's widow Annamarie.
