Kenilworth pulls together to help Ukraine refugees
- Published
The Kenilworth community has been praised for welcoming and supporting refugees from war-torn Ukraine.
Hundreds of people have settled across Warwickshire through the Ukraine Family or Homes For Ukraine schemes.
Businessman Peter Cox is among those in Kenilworth to have helped out, calling locals "absolutely brilliant".
He said as well as opening up their homes, residents had offered support by arranging school places and sourcing jobs.
Mr Cox, who has helped to pair up families, said: "You really can't imagine the trauma particularly the younger children have been through and what I'm trying to do is help them into the community and get them a grounding in Kenilworth.
"The people of Kenilworth have been absolutely brilliant at coming together to do that."
Louise Randsbury, who has hosted a family, said: "As soon as [the war] started, I just wanted to do something.
"My boys have almost left home and they were willing to give up a bedroom, so I just thought 'I can do this'."
Ms Randsbury is hosting student Maria and her mother Tatiana, a primary school teacher from Kyiv.
Maria said the pair spent a month and a half sleeping in a bathroom in Kyiv, sheltering from bombs and rockets.
She added family members remained in the country and she was worried for their safety.
Mr Cox said support for those arriving from Ukraine had often fallen to local community groups, with little backing from the county council.
The local authority has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
As well as buying clothes and shoes for refugees, Mr Cox said members of the community had in many cases helped to appeal over school placement decisions and arrange jobs with local firms.
"[The refugees] have been keen to work, they're very keen to be part of the local community and also give back to the country that has helped them as they've fled the war," he said.
