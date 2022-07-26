Life imprisonment for Mildred Whitmore killer
- Published
A man who killed an 84-year-old woman at her home has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Mildred Whitmore, described as "the queen of our family" by relatives, was found strangled at her College Street home in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
Chase Kelly, 32, was given a minimum sentence of nine years and nine months at Warwick Crown Court.
Kelly, of no fixed abode, denied murder but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Ms Whitmore was killed on 3 June 2021.
Kelly was also given a 17-month sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm to run concurrently.
The court heard Kelly had breached two suspended sentence orders (SSOs) and he was handed 12-month and four month concurrent sentences, which were both suspended.
The length of his minimum sentence was reduced by 418 days, for time he had spent in custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk