The Selecter's Pauline Black gets University of Warwick honorary degree
- Published
The lead singer of 2-Tone band The Selecter has received an honorary degree from the University of Warwick.
Pauline Black, known as the Queen of Ska, joined the fledging The Selecter in 1979 and went on to release five top 40 singles in the UK.
A Coventry resident for more than 50 years, she said she was "absolutely honoured" to be recognised.
The university's vice chancellor said he was "delighted" to recognise all those receiving honorary degrees.
Black received a doctorate of letters for her contribution to culture.
A champion for racial equality, Black released her autobiography Black by Design in 2011 and has collaborated with artists including Blur frontman Damon Albarn during her career.
She continues to perform live with The Selecter and record new music.
During Coventry's year as UK City of Culture, she performed during the opening event, and announced the winner of this year's Turner Prize as part of the cultural celebrations.
Black said she felt the City of Culture year "put Coventry on the map".
"I felt a really deep connection somehow with what we were trying to do and what we were trying to say," she said.
Also among those receiving honorary degrees from the university were Charles Adeogun-Phillips, the former head of special investigations at the United Nations while John Witcombe, the Dean of Coventry Cathedral, was also handed an honorary doctorate.
Professor Stuart Croft, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Warwick, said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to honour these figures, who have had a vast and valuable impact both internationally and at home."
