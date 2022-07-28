Warwick family given free air-con to help son's burns
- Published
A family from Warwick has been given free air conditioning units to help care for their four-year-old son's severe burns.
They cover 93% of Jenson Smith's body after he climbed into a bath of hot water when he was two.
He was airlifted to Birmingham's Children Hospital at the time and spent more than five months there, mother Jess Cox said.
It means he requires continual care and has a complicated skin care routine.
Ms Cox said the summer was often "horrendous" as the heat left his skin "really really itchy".
A community nurse who helps care for Jenson reached out to Rugby heating firm Custom Heat, which agreed to supply units for his bedroom and the living room.
Ms Cox said the family were "very grateful".
"So the next hot day is just going to be so different for Jenson and he is going to be so comfortable", she explained.
The family have also previously received a specialist bed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk