Andrew Flamson: Two charged with murder over Coventry hit-and-run
Two men have been charged with murder over a fatal hit-and run crash in Coventry.
Andrew Flamson, 40, suffered serious head injuries when he was hit on Grosvenor Road on 12 July, and died in hospital three days later.
A second man, also 40, and two children aged 15 and 16, were also hit by the same car, police said.
Carlton Rollason, 26, of Albany Road, and Callum Ayre, 19, of Meadow Street, appeared in court on Wednesday.
Both men have been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and criminal damage, detectives said.
They were remanded into custody and are due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.
A third man, Samuel Henneberry, 61, from Coventry, appeared in court on Thursday, also accused of murdering Mr Flamson.
Two women who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.
