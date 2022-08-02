Coventry Cathedral exhibition displays city's 'unsung people'
An exhibition has opened at Coventry Cathedral that celebrates the heritage, lives and memories of the city.
Painter Andy Farr spoke to residents and painted portraits inspired by his conversations with them.
One includes the story of Ukrainian refugee Polina and shows a forest, once full of her childhood memories, now destroyed.
Some of the paintings were first shown during Coventry's turn as City of Culture in 2021.
"I had a desire to tell the stories of ordinary grassroot people from different walks of life and backgrounds," said Mr Farr, who has a studio at Coventry Canal Basin.
Since City of Culture ended, the exhibition, which runs until 30 August, includes three new paintings: the one of Polina who has recently arrived in Coventry, plus Peter, who has a lifelong connection to the cathedral, and Julia, a fashion designer and maker based in the city.
"I had a particular focus on older people as they are often overlooked - and yet have amazing stories to tell," Mr Farr said.
The exhibition, funded by Orbit, a not-for-profit housing association, is free to enter.
