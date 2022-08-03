Ashley Cain begins five marathon challenge in daughter Azaylia's memory
Former Coventry City footballer Ashley Cain has completed the first of five planned charity marathons in memory of his baby daughter.
Azaylia died from a rare form of leukaemia when she was just eight months old in April 2021.
He completed the first marathon in Dublin earlier in aid of a foundation set up after her death.
The Ex On The Beach star will go on to run in Belfast, Glasgow and Cardiff before finishing in London on Sunday.
He will be accompanied by friends, family and public figures along the routes with cousin Tamika Cain joining him for the Dublin run.
His route on Wednesday took him from Fitzwilliam Square through areas including Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before finishing back in the city centre.
Posting on Instagram after the run, Cain said: "Thank you Dublin for your amazing support."
In April, he completed a 100-mile ultra marathon from his home in Nuneaton to London to mark the first anniversary of Azaylia's death.
He raised more than £1.5m for The Azaylia Foundation, which helps children with serious illnesses to access treatment not readily available on the NHS.
