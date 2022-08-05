Coventry Amazon workers take second day of action
- Published
Amazon workers in Coventry have walked out for the second day in a row in protest over an "insulting" pay offer.
"At least 500" stopped work on Thursday, demonstrating in the canteen at the Lyon's Park centre after being offered an extra 50p an hour, one protester said.
"We are not valued as humans," said another. "We just deserve better."
Amazon said its pay was "competitive", with staff also offered a benefits package worth thousands annually.
The GMB union, which has members within the workforce, is supporting the protesters who are not on formal strike and stopped working in unplanned action.
Some employees choosing not to work on Friday demonstrated outside the centre, although it was unclear how much of the workforce was involved in the second day of protest.
GMB regional organiser Rebecca Mitchell said a 50p offer was a "slap in the face" for those who had continued working for the company during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some workers taking action on Thursday had been threatened with dismissal after the protest, she said.
"But [the workers] have obviously decided today 'you can keep those threats, we're standing up for what we believe in'," she added.
"They've literally just had enough."
One worker on Friday said details of the pay offer had been delivered on Wednesday "and I think the management wanted a round of applause when they gave it to us".
He said the company had made "an absolute fortune" during the pandemic "and still is".
The action started on Thursday, he explained, after rumours of protests "and at least 500 people came out and stayed in the canteen".
He told the BBC: "As we were stood there it came through that the Bank of England was raising interest rates, so suddenly now all these people have got to cover that too.
"We just haven't got enough money.
"I know it's not all Amazon's fault about petrol, electric, gas and everything else, but it does impact their workers, and their workers can't survive on an extra 50p - it's an insult."
Staff at an Amazon warehouse in Tilbury, Essex, staged a walkout on Wednesday and Thursday over their own pay increase offer.
Another worker in Coventry said the company was "just laughing in our faces".
"We've been waiting for this pay rise since April with everyone expecting at least £2 extra, and now this is hilarious.
"We are hard workers and this is what we get.
"At the end of the day we're people, we're not substances or tools."
An Amazon spokesperson said: "Starting pay for Amazon employees will be increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45p/h, depending on location.
"This is for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary roles in the UK.
"In addition to this competitive pay, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount among others, which combined are worth thousands annually, as well as a company pension plan."