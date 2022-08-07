Commonwealth Games: Warwick plays host to road racers
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Some of the world's top road racers were greeted by thousands of enthusiastic cycling fans on a sun-kissed Sunday in Warwickshire.
The penultimate day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games saw Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa host both the men's and women's road races.
"This is a celebration, this is a chance to show off," said Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council.
"This is a chance for our community to break out after Covid, the pandemic, the cost of living crisis.
"There are more smiles per mile in Warwick today than you could ever imagine."
Georgia Baker won women's gold - her third of the Games - in a sprint finish, as Australia continued to rule the roads after Thursday's individual time trials successes in Wolverhampton.
The afternoon's men's race was won, with the second sprint finish of the day, by New Zealand's Aaron Gate - his fourth gold medal of the Games.
Just like Wednesday's mountain biking at Cannock Chase, and Thursday's time trials in the Black Country, the Warwickshire road races drew massive crowds to what was largely a free-to-watch event.
Setting off from Warwick's Myton Fields, heading out to Hampton Magna, then back to Warwick and on to Leamington Spa, the women completed seven laps in their 70-mile (112km) race, while there were 10 laps for the men in their 100-mile (160km) event.
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will end on Monday evening, with the closing ceremony on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 20:00 BST.
