Diversions in place due to flooded Warwickshire roads

a46
Repair work is under way after the A46 flooded overnight

A burst water main has caused overnight flooding to roads in Warwickshire.

National Highways West Midlands said the A46 was closed in both directions between the M40 J15 and A429 near Warwick.

Commonwealth Games spectators travelling to see the cycling road races in Warwick and Leamington Spa have been warned of road diversions.

Water company Severn Trent attended the scene to deal with the burst main.

The A46 between the A452 near Kenilworth and the M40 was also closed in both directions.

NAtional Highways
The scene of the flooding on Sunday morning

The women's road race started at 08:00 BST and finished with Australian Georgia Baker taking gold.

The men's road race was set to begin from Myton Road in Warwick at 12:30 BST.

Getty Images
The cycling road races start and finish in Warwick

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics